RCMP looking for man who failed to appear in court on drug charges

St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s help to locate Vincent Parenteau as he failed to attend court on May 31, 2021, as per his release order set forth by the Justice of the Peace.

Parenteau was charged with Possession of a Control Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose in relation to a call received by the St. Albert RCMP on April 30, 2021. Since that time, St. Albert RCMP says Health Canada has confirmed the Control Substance located was methamphetamine, with an approximate street value of $3800.00.

The accused was originally charged on Apr. 30 when St. Albert RCMP received an early morning call regarding a male who appeared to be passed out in a Uhaul truck, parked on Poundmaker Road.

At the time, an officer attended and located a male slouched over the cube truck’s steering wheel. The member was concerned for the male’s safety thus opened the vehicle door to ensure he was breathing, which woke the male up.

The RCMP member noticed a large knife in plain view and within driver’s reach, thus for officer safety reasons, the male was detained and placed in handcuffs.

A pat-down search of the male was conducted to ensure he did not have any more weapons on his person. In the process, a Ziploc sandwich bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine was located in the male’s pant pocket. The officer informed the male he was under arrest for possession of a controlled substance.

Incidental to arrest, the officer also located another Ziploc bag containing what appeared to be more methamphetamine, a drug pipe, a black BB gun, a scale, a small amount of cannabis and a glass vile with an unknown substance. In total, approximately 39 grams of methamphetamine was seized.

Parenteau was charged with Possession of a Control Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking, and Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose.

Anyone with information of Vincent Parenteau’s whereabouts is asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP at 780-458-7700. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.