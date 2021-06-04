Sturgeon County unveils mapping feature to help explore the trails

by Stephen Dafoe

Sturgeon County unveiled a new way to experience Sturgeon County’s trail system in time for International Trail Day on Saturday, June 5. Sturgeon’s new Get Outside Trails Map is available on the Sturgeon County website and in the Sturgeon County app.

“Sturgeon County has such beautiful natural diversity,” said Mayor Alanna Hnatiw in a media release. “Our trails provide exceptional new experiences and these new maps and information provide access to safe, healthy activity for our residents and visitors.”

The Trails Map provides information on finding and using 14 of the County’s trails. This includes trail length, difficulty, accessibility, and “watch for” features. Those using the trails can also find frequently asked questions, report issues or share experiences on the trails.

The Get Outside Trails Map can be found on the Sturgeon County website by visiting sturgeoncounty.ca/GetOutside or by downloading the Sturgeon County app at sturgeoncounty.ca/app.