Sturgeon Hockey Club looking for head coaches

submitted by Sturgeon Hockey Club

The Sturgeon Hockey Club, Sturgeon Sting AA division is currently seeking head coaches for their U13AA and U15AA levels for the 2021/2022 season.

We place a premium on developing coaching and player skills and work hard to prepare players for the next level of hockey. The Sting program’s mission is to become a desirable destination for local and regional families who strive to develop elite athletes and good citizens. The culture must be consistent throughout the program for this to be achieved and we are looking for those who have the confidence that they can make a difference.

Our program strives on:

athlete development & growth

competitive play

teamwork

sportsmanship & respect

communication & accountability

Our club is seeking progressive, passionate, committed, high performing individuals who possess the ability to advance our AA athletes, as well as themselves, to the next level.

What is in it for you?

Competitive honorariums based on experience

Director/Board support

Organized support network that allows coaches to focus on coaching

Join/Lead a progressive development focused culture

Access to the latest technology (Instat Video)

Reputable coach support structure

Coach education opportunities (i.e.: in-house coach development)

Certification reimbursement

High quality apparel & swag

The individuals selected will interview with the leadership group about philosophies and requirements. Candidates should be comfortable working as an individual but also must participate as a valued team member. Preference will be given to non-parent coaches that fit the required experience and knowledge. Competitive financial compensation based on experience.

Applicants can submit their resume and season plan to the Sturgeon Sting Director at stingaadirector@sturgeonhockeyclub.com. Applications will be accepted until successful applicants are found. Only candidates selected will be contacted for an interview. The successful candidate will be required to provide a Criminal Record Check and a Vulnerable Sector Check.