Letter: Thankful for Lions Foundation of Canada Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides support

On behalf of the Lions Club of Morinville, a big thank you to Morinville and Sturgeon County residents for the many donations to the Lions Foundation of Canada Pet Valu Walk for Dog Guides.

More than $3000. was raised for the event.

Thank you for the online donations and to those who donated funds at the Farmer’s Market booth.

Thank you for your generous donations towards this cause.

Fundraising is critical as the Lions Foundation does not receive any government funding.

This annual walk, held virtually this year on 30 May, raises money to help provide life-changing Dog Guides to Canadians with a medical or physical disability.

The Dog Guides include Hearing Dog Guides, Canine Vision, Seizure Response, Service, Diabetic Alert, Autism and Facility Support.

All Dog Guides are provided at no cost to qualified applicants.

Each Dog Guide costs approximately $25,000 to raise, train and place.

Thank you to all the volunteers and for the donations, from 30 cents to a team with $1800 raised and to the regular supporters, all is graciously received.

Thank you to Morinville Online for the promotion, the Farmers Market for two-week exposure at the booth and for allowing the posters to be displayed.

Lions Club of Morinville



