Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Above: The branches of a Ninebark shrub are in silhouette as the sun begins to set behind the clouds – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Another amazing shot by Mick Mahon Jr. This one is a Red Tailed Hawk shot with a Canon 6dmii + Sigma 500mm in Morinville. You can see Mick’s work for sale at the Farmers’ Market in town on Sundays.

The Rendez-vous held their craft and pie sale Saturday. The event was well-attended. – Stephen Dafoe Photos



Library Cards are free for Morinville residents 55 and older from June 6 to 12. Contact the Morinville Community Library at 780-939-3292 for details. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A vehicle convoy took place from the old arena to the Rendez Vous Centre at the end of May to celebrate an 80th Birthday. Seated in his chair was Don Lalonde celebrating 80 years and his wife Nancy holding the sign. – Lucie Roy Photos

On Friday flowers, shoes, shirts, teddy bears and a candle were seen on the lawn of the Royal Canadian Legion Morinville Br. 176. Community members have brought flowers and other mementos to numerous sites in their communities across the country after the discovery of 215 children through ground-penetrating radar were reported at a Kamloops Residential School. – Lucie Roy Photo