Heritage Lake stocked with rainbow trout

by Lucie Roy The Heritage Lake stocking with 2050 Rainbow trout averaging 21 cm and 104 grams took place Monday morning.

Brandon Arnett, Fisheries Technician delivered the fish from the Cold Lake Fish Hatchery.

Two members of the Edmonton Old Timers Fishing Club, President Glen Dolynchuk and Laurie Semotiuk were at Heritage Lake to assist with the fish.

Members of the Edmonton Old Timers Fishing Club, comprised of men and women over 50 years have been on-site to help with the fish numerous times in Morinville and area.

Also in attendance was Morinville Fish & Fame Association member Jack Reader.