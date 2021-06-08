Heritage Lodge holds Seniors Week Puppy Parade

by Lucie Roy
Heritage Place Lodge Activities Coordinator Courtney Farmer made a call out to the community for a Puppy Parade for the Lodge residents.
The community came through in a big way with a very successful parade that took place Monday afternoon.
Paula Nolte came out to see her tomato plants and to meet one of the dogs. Nolte was very happy to speak of her tomato plants, a friend’s small garden and that she will turn 102 years in July.
Barb Loney and her son David and wife Rosie were the first to arrive with dogs Emma and Bert.
They went to see Chris Bullock, the first resident to be outside anxiously waiting for the event to start.
Two young sisters Emily and Ella Hickey showed up with their dog all dressed up in a dress.
Above: Louise McGuire with two of the dogs.
Above: Bob Kennedy and friend.
Mary Benson with Tilly.
Donna Hawley
Aline Roddick.
Be the first to comment