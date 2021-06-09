What’s Cooking?: Sage Pork Chops

Sage pork chops are an easy-to-make supper meal that uses minimum ingredients. Tender, savoury, and you can cut it with a fork. Typically, I’ve done this dish on the stove, but it is a great meal to make on the pellet grill to give it a bit of smokiness.

INGREDIENTS

• 4 – pork chops

• 12 – cremini mushrooms

• 1/2 an onion

• beef stock or beef stock cube

• sage

• salt

• pepper

RUB

• Mix 2 tsp sage with 1 tsp each of salt and pepper.

• Rub pork chops well on both sides

DIRECTIONS

• Cut mushrooms and onions to your taste

• Melt two tbsp butter in a pan

• Sautee pork chops in butter for five minutes per side

• Add mushrooms and onions and cover in beef stock

• Simmer on low heat for 45 minutes

OPTIONAL

• Bring to a boil and add some corn starch to thicken the broth into a gravy

• Serve over mashed potatoes