Letter: Rotary Club offering community group space during Festival Days

On Saturday, June 19th, 2021, the Rotary Club of Morinville will be on Site at the Rotary Park, 9913 99 st.

As part of its 25th Anniversary commitment to support local organizations, they are inviting local groups to attend with information, handouts, and updates to the community on their events, needs and priorities they are looking to partner with, along with networking with the volunteers that are the heart of our community.

Rotary will have a base set up, with an available PA system if requested.

Sandwich board signage will be provided on a first-come basis while supplies last for displaying information.

Tables if needed must be supplied by groups.

Time will be from 10 am till 3 pm to limit conflict with the town’s planned events for that day.

Contact can be made to:

Alan Otway

aotway@telus.net