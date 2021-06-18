St. Albert RCMP offer update on carjacking

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

St. Albert RCMP continue to look for the unidentified suspect who used a firearm to carjack two individuals Wednesday morning and are seeking the public’s assistance regarding the following things:

Locating the 2007 Red Jeep Compass AB CHV 5953, if seen please do not approach the vehicle, and call police immediately.

Anyone with dash camera video who may have been in and around the intersection of Sturgeon Road/St. Anne Street and St. Albert Trail on June 16, 2021, between 8-9:00 a.m. where the first carjacking occurred.

Anyone with Security Camera and/or Door Bell Camera footage in the Mission Sub-Division/St. Vital Avenue on June 16, 2021, between 8:45-11:00 a.m. that shows either of the two vehicles that were carjacked – 2014 Blue Toyota Corolla and/or 2007 Red Jeep Compass.

The first male arrested the day of the incident was in possession of stolen property and was charge with the following:

Possession of Property Obtained By Crime

Possession of Break-In Instruments

Said male was released from custody on an Undertaking.

The second male arrested the day of the incident was released from custody the same day without charges.

The investigation is still ongoing and more updates will be made available when new information is received.

If anyone has information regarding this investigation is asked to contact St. Albert RCMP @ 780-458-7700. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.