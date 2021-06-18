Town seeking input to make Morinville safer for all

submitted by Town of Morinville

The Town of Morinville is asking residents to build a stronger community together by helping develop Morinville’s first-ever comprehensive Community Safety & Well-being (CSWB) Plan. The first opportunity to participate begins today with the launch of an online community survey via the Town’s website.

Morinville is partnering with the Canadian Municipal Network on Crime Prevention to develop the CSWB Plan. In addition to the community survey, over the next few months, focused conversations will take place with a broad range of stakeholder groups including, but not limited to, youth, seniors, women, Indigenous residents, newcomers and community service providers.

The final report for Morinville’s Community Safety & Well-being Plan is scheduled to be delivered to Council for consideration in November 2021.

Residents are encouraged to visit www.morinville.ca/haveyoursay to participate in the study. The survey is open until June 30, 2021.