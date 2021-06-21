Province now offering Calgary Stampede prizes to help raise vaccine numbers

by Stephen Dafoe

In addition to the $3 million on offer for Albertans who get the COVID-19 vaccine, the province announced Calgary Stampede admissions to their Open for Summer Lottery. To date, more than 1,5 million Albertans have entered the lottery and vaccines sit above 70.6 per cent for first doses and 26.8 per cent for both doses.

“Offering Albertans the chance to win admission to one of the province’s iconic events shows we really are open for summer,” said Premier Jason Kenney in a media release Monday. “I tip my hat to Stampede organizers for their hard work and determination in getting the Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth back up and running, and to all Albertans who are getting their vaccines to help put this pandemic behind us.”

Albertans can enter and find complete rules at alberta.ca/lottery Eligibility for the first draw will close at 11:59 p.m. on June 24. The first winners will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins.

Prizes fall into three categories, Family Packs, Entertainment Packs, and General Admissions. Below are the details.

Family packs

50 winners will receive admission for two adults and two children with two Ride & Play passes.

150 winners will receive admission only for two adults and two children.

Entertainment packs

25 winners will receive admission and two tickets to an afternoon rodeo.

25 winners will receive admission and two tickets to an evening performance.

10 winners will receive admission and two Nashville North Buck the Line passes.

General admission

125 winners will receive four admission passes.

250 winners will receive two admission passes.

As of Monday, Sturgeon County had 7 active cases, while Morinville had 6.