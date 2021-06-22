Special Olympics Virtual Summer Series registration now open

Registration is now open for the Virtual Summer Series, the Annual Alberta Law Enforcement Torch Run event, running from July 5 to September 6.

The series-style event has three legs: biking, walking, and running. Participants can take part individually or as part of a team, and participants can register for 1, 2 or 3 legs of the event, setting individual distance goals based on ability levels.

“For the past 16 months, Special Olympics Alberta athletes have been unable to gather together, train in their sports, or compete at events,” said Matt Burton, LETR Southwest Region Chair in a media release Monday. “The Virtual Summer Series is an opportunity for the athletes to stay connected with law-enforcement officers, friends and family, while being physically active, over the summer months.”

Registration per leg is $15. Special Olympics Alberta athletes can register for free. Anyone that completes all three legs will receive a 2021 Virtual Summer Series medal.

in addition to encouraging participants to get active, the event is also a fundraiser. As such, participants are encouraged to raise pledges as they take part in the event’s three legs.

This year’s overall fundraising goal is $50,000, which Special Olympics Alberta says will help support their plan to return to in-person programming later this year.

“With a return to programming happening in the near future, this virtual fundraising event will help to benefit the athletes as they return to the events they love and cherish,” Burton said. ”Please register for the Virtual Summer Series, or donate to a family member, friend or colleague who is participating in this event.”

Additional information and registration is available here: https://www1.specialolympics.ab.ca/albertatorchrun/virtual-summer-series.