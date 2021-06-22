St. Albert RCMP Crime Reduction Unit execute search warrant

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

The St Albert RCMP Crime Reduction Unit (CRU) has been monitoring a Federal Parolee residing in St Albert since October of 2020. The parolee was on statutory release for a drug trafficking conviction. St Albert CRU learned that the parolee began selling illegal drugs again, which lead to a new investigation.

On June 17, 2021, St Albert CRU with the assistance of St Albert Drug Unit and St. Albert Traffic Services executed a Controlled Drugs and Substance search warrant at an apartment in St Albert. During the search, police located and seized the following items:

• Approximately 381 grams of methamphetamine

• Approximately 284 grams of cocaine

• Approximately 65 grams of fentanyl

• Approximately 1.5 l of GHB.

• Approximately 1.72 kilograms of a buffing agent

• A loaded stolen sawed-off shotgun

• A loaded Kel Tec 9mm folding carbine

The approximate street value of the drugs seized was over $40,000 Canadian dollars.

As a result of the investigation and search, Jesse Louie (41) of St. Albert was arrested and charged with the following:

• Possession of Controlled Substance for Purpose of Trafficking

• Numerous Weapon Offences

Jesse Louie’s parole has been suspended, he was remanded into custody and his next court appearance is June 28, 2021 in St Albert for his new charges.