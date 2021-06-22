What’s Cooking: Blueberry Clafoutis

With berries readily available in grocery stores and soon available in our back gardens, it is time to try something a little different for dessert.

Clafoutis is a French fruit dessert that uses but a few ingredients, is easy to make, and tastes delicious. Make it once, and it will become a regular dish in your home.

If you can make pancake batter, you can make Clafoutis.

INGREDIENTS

1 cup whipping cream or whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup flour

1 tsp vanilla extract

3 eggs

2 tbsp melted butter

2 cups of fruit – juicier the better

DIRECTIONS

1/ Preheat oven to 325 degrees

2/ Whisk milk, butter, eggs, sugar and vanilla extract to completely dissolve the sugar.

3/ Whisk in flour until you get a pancake-like batter.

4/ Pour batter into a greased 9-inch pie pan

5/ Add in all of the fruit

6/ Bake at 325 degrees for 40 minutes (poke with a fork to make sure it is completely cooked. If not add for five minutes at a time.

7/ Let cool and enjoy

This recipe works equally well with cherries, Saskatoons, blueberries, and raspberries.