Fireworks postponed as part of scaled down Morinville Canada Day

submitted by Town of Morinville

After consultation with Alexander First Nation, the Town of Morinville will be proceeding with a modified Canada Day celebration on July 1. Free Canada Day activities will be taking place at the Morinville Fish and Game Pond (100621 107 Street) and will include:

The Morinville Fire Department Ladder Truck will be onsite from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for photo opportunities.

Morinville Town Council will be onsite handing out free popsicles 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Live Music 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Enjoy a variety of hits from local musicians.

Canada Day Scavenger Hunt 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Print off or download the scavenger hunt list and take a stroll around the Fish and Game Pond to find all the Canada-themed items. Scavenger hunt list to be posted and copies will be onsite the day of the event.

Food Truck 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Panchitas Food truck will be onsite with tasty items for purchase.

Colour a colouring sheet and fill out an entry form to be entered to win a $50 gift card to a Morinville retailer of your choice. Contest is for all ages and runs June 30 to July 10, 2021. Colouring sheet, entry form and contest rules and regulations: https://forms.morinville.ca/CS/Canada-Day-Colouring-Contest

Previously scheduled fireworks have been postponed until the fall.

We encourage all members of the community to show support of our First Nations, Metis and Inuit peoples by wearing orange shirts or orange ribbons this Canada Day.

The Town will continue to stand beside and respect the healing process that is necessary for all Indigenous Peoples and Canadians alike, given the traumatic events in the last weeks with the discovery of 215 unmarked graves at the Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia, and most recently, 715 unmarked graves at the Marieval Indian Residential School in Saskatchewan.

The complete listing of Canada Day events can be found on the events calendar at www.morinville.ca.



Publisher’s Note:

Notice to residents in the vicinity of the original fireworks location was in mailboxes Tuesday advising the time, location and duration of the fireworks display. That flyer was mailed to residents prior to Monday’s decision to scale back the Canada Day event.



“The decision to scale back was made on Monday late morning. The notices were at Canada post on Thursday. We were unable to recall them. The confusion is regrettable but unfortunately unavoidable,” said Tracy Dalzell-Heise, Manager, Communications and Legislative Services in response to a Morinville Online email question.