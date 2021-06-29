Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

The 2021 MCHS Graduation class held their group photo and hat toss on Thursday afternoon. This year they also had mini-groups and mini hat toss – Lucie Roy Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this photo taken by Steph Mantie.

Local photographer Don Boutilier sent us this photo of a little one getting ready to leave the nest.

Moon behind the clouds June 21 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

A wren prepares material for its nest. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Young crow in an elm tree. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Lucie Roy got these shots on June 25, MCHS Grad Day 2021.