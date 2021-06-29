St. Albert RCMP release composite sketch of suspect in attack on two women

St. Albert RCMP General Investigation Unit (GIS) continues to investigate the June 23rd hate-motivated assaults against two Muslim sisters.

RCMP released a composite sketch of the male suspect sought by police and are asking anyone who may recognize the male to call the detachment at 780-458-7700.

On June 23, 2021 at approximately 12:35 p.m. two adult females were walking along a pathway, bordering Edmonton, near Alderwood Park when an unknown male, wearing a mask, started yelling racial remarks towards the females. The male suspect grabbed one female by the Hijab and pushed her to the ground, knocking her unconscious. The male then pulled out a knife, knocked the second female to the ground, and held her down with the knife against her throat while he continued to threaten the females with racial slurs. The male then ran off in an unknown direction leaving the females on the ground.

The first female regained consciousness and was transported to hospital by ambulance with non-life-threatening injuries. The second female sustained minor injuries but was not transported to hospital.

St. Albert RCMP, along with the assistance of the RCMP Police Dog Services, searched the area for the suspect but did not locate him.

St. Albert Victim Services Unit will be reaching out to the females and their families to offer support through this difficult time.

The investigation is ongoing and St. Albert RCMP General Investigation Unit (GIS) has taken over the file. St. Albert GIS are working with Edmonton Police Service and are treating this as a hate-motivated crime.

St. Albert RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance, if anyone saw a male walking in the Alderwood Park area matching the description below, to please contact the Detachment at 780-458-7700.