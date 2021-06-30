Alberta RCMP looking for impaired drivers this summer

by Stephen Dafoe

Approximately 20 per cent of Alberta’s fatal motor vehicle collisions involved impaired driving. With summer seeing more drivers on the road, and the lifting of restrictions on Canada Day potentially putting more on the road, Alberta RCMP are encouraging drivers to do so soberly.

Last July, Alberta RCMP and their partner policing organizations pulled 310 impaired drivers from Alberta roadways, eight of those incidents resulted in bodily harm.

“Driving impaired is dangerous and never worth the risk. Unfortunately, year after year, we continue to see motorists under the influence of drugs or alcohol compromising not only their own safety but the safety of others,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham in a media release Tuesday. “This summer, we are asking that motorists plan ahead and take steps to ensure they are only getting behind the wheel when sober.”

Alberta RCMP offers the following safety tips.