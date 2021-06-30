St. Jean Baptiste Church destroyed by fire

submitted by Town of Morinville

Lucie Roy Photos

A 9-11- call was received at 3:08 a.m. this morning reporting a fire at the Roman Catholic Church in Morinville at 10034 100 Avenue. The time of dispatch was 3:10 a.m. with Morinville Fire Department crews arriving on the scene at 3:20 a.m.

Upon arrival, crews determined the fire was already well involved in the basement of the structure. Fire crews attempted to make entry, but the building was charged with smoke and collapse was already occurring.

As of 6:58 a.m. the fire was determined to be under control. The church was completely destroyed due to the fire; however, nearby buildings were saved including the former convent building which sustained water and smoke damage. Approximately 50 residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. An investigator is already on scene.

Morinville would like to thank their regional partners for support in this fire. Equipment and personnel were on scene from Gibbons, Bon Accord, Legal, Sturgeon County, St. Albert and Edmonton. Approximately 50 firefighters were on scene.

The Town will hold a media availability at 11 a.m. at Town Hall 10125-100 Avenue.