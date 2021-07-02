Letter: Legion expresses thanks to members and businesses for assistance aiding displaced residents

On the morning of 30 June 2021, I received a call for assistance from Cde Tina Gougeon to open the Legion for the displaced residents due to the devastating St Jean Baptiste Church fire. My trusted volunteers sprang into action, I can not thank enough the following people for their assistance Tina Gougeon, Kal McDonald, Larry Blazeiko, Charlene MacDougall, Lavere Brochu, Cheryl Dalton-Zukowsky, and Padre Greg Fraser; without you the Legion would not have been able to host the 50 displaced residents along with Victim Services, and members of Disaster Relief for the Town of Morinville.

To the Businesses that reached out and assisted the Legion in this endeavour, you are part of the reason the Town of Morinville is such a great place to live, work and play. The following businesses assisted the Legion Coaches Corner, Morinville Vet Clinic for housing the pets and coming to check out the pets at the Legion, Pet Valu, and the County of Sturgeon for the donation of the delicious pies.

The following people worked tirelessly with the Legion and they deserve a great amount of gratitude (these are the people behind the scenes that no one sees) the Ladies from Victim Services of Sturgeon County, Morinville Victim Services without you the victims may not have received the care that they needed.

It is an honour that I not only serve this great nation, that I am able to serve my community as well. I would not have been able to do it without the outstanding Legion volunteers.

Thank you all again

In Comradeship,

Kelvin Kuzyk (Sgt) CD2

President