UPDATE: Morinville RCMP Seek Assistance in Locating Missing Person

UPDATE –

Morinville, Alta – Morinville RCMP would like to report that Shaniah Vermillion has been located and we are happy to say she is safe.

Morinville RCMP would like to thank the public with their assistance.

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville, Alta – Morinville RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 27-year-old Shaniah Vermillion. She left her temporary residence in Morinville on July 1st at approximately noon and has not returned since. Efforts to locate her have been unsuccessful. Morinville RCMP would like to confirm Shaniah’s wellbeing. She may be in the City of Edmonton.

Shaniah is described as:

5 feet tall

138 Lbs (63 kg)

Black hair

Brown eyes

IndigenousPhotograph not available

If you have any information as to Shaniah’s whereabouts, please contact the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or your local police. If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.