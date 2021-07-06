Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

JoAnne Maurier sent us this great shot over the weekend.
A Redwing Blackbird male and two females can be seen in these photos by Stephen Dafoe
A hawk sits in a neighbourhood tree – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville’s St. Jean Baptiste Catholic Church was destroyed by fire early Wednesday morning. – Lucie Roy Photo
Over the weekend, many items were placed on the fence surrounding the church’s ruins.
MP Dane Lloyd (left) was at Putnam Law’s parking June 29 hosting his annual lunch opportunity to talk to constituents. Legal Councillor Fred Malott was among those who came to the event.
Steph Mantie took this photo of a dragonfly.
I am not a Catholic nor do I have much use for the church but I sincerely hope the cops catch the wagon burners that torched this historic building. Then of course, they need to be put away for a very long time or alternatively sentenced to work on rebuilding.