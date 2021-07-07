Town launches Summer Travelling Adventure Program for youth

All youth ages 6 to 12 can join the Town of Morinville for Summer Travelling Adventure, a new drop-in program running July 6 to August 19 on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Town of Morinville Summer Programmers will offer a variety of fun activities for participants to enjoy.

“We are thrilled to be offering the Summer Travelling Adventure program for children ages 6-12 in the parks of Morinville,” said Morinville Community Recreation Coordinator Barb Adamson. “This program is a great way for our youth to learn some new games, skills and crafts under the summer sun. We hope to see Morinville youth outside this summer!”

On Tuesdays, the events from 930 a.m. to 11:30 am. at the Ray McDonald Sports Center field (9908 104 Street, and at the Soth Glens playground (82 Avenue – 97 Street) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

On Thursdays, events run from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Grandin Heights Park on Grandin Drive and 96 A Street and move to The Lakes Park (95 Street and 106 Avenue) from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Each week organizers have a different theme. This week’s theme is Hellow Summer.

Future themes are listed below:

Totally Tropical – July 13 & 15

Time Traveller – July 20 & 22

All Around the World – July 27 & 29

Morinville Olympics – August 3 & 5

Holiday Fun – August 10 & 12

Morinville’s Got Talent – August 17 & 19

For complete details on the program, visit the Town of Morinville Events Calendar and check the Town of Morinville Facebook page for weather-related program cancellations.