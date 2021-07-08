Morinville is kicking off its 2021 Block Parties Program

With COVID-19 restrictions lifted, Morinville is now starting its revamped block party program for 2021.

The Town says the purpose of the program is to provide a way to celebrate neighbours and “build a strong sense of community, connectedness and a culture of care.” In so doing, they can increase neighbourhood pride, safety and build supports and network.

“This July we are very excited to be ramping up Block Parties in Morinville,” said Community Recreation Coordinator Barb Adamson. “Now, probably more than ever, people are eager to reconnect with their family, friends and neighbours. What better way to make that happen than to host a block party!”

The Town has made hosting a block party simpler with a step-by-step guide, updated application form, and new templates.

The first four approved block party applications with a $75 Sobeys gift card to help supply the event.

Complete details are at https://www.morinville.ca/en/living-here/block-parties.aspx