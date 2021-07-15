SJB Parish hold farewell memorial for St. Jean Baptiste Church

A Farewell Memorial for the St, Jean Baptiste Church was held July 14 in SJB parking lot. Speaking at the event was Father Trini, Knights of Columbus Grand Knight Pat Earles and Catholic Women’s League President Simone Chevalier.

Earles said, ” It does not matter anymore what happened or what caused the fire. It is done. So now we pray to God our almighty Father to fill hearts that are full of anger and replace it with love and forgiveness.”

The landscape of Morinville changed on June 30 after the 114-year-old church burned down.

Touchette said, ” we all know it was a building but it was our place of worship, a landmark, it housed our memories and the memories of the community. it was a beacon, the heart of Morinville.”