St. Albert RCMP investigate arson

submitted by St. Albert RCMP

On July 18, 2021 at 1:24 a.m. St. Albert RCMP were dispatched to Neil M. Ross Elementary School to assist St. Albert Fire Services with a fire investigation. Police learned that St. Albert Fire Services received a 9-1-1 call at approximately 12:38 a.m. of a possible fire outside the school. When St. Albert Fire Services arrived on scene there were flames and smoke at the entrance of the school. The fire was extinguished, it did not spread into the building and no one was injured.

The St. Albert Fire Investigator indicated two recycle bins were set on fire outside the main entrance of the school. Two females were seen on video surveillance arriving at the school at approximately 00:06 a.m. and leaving the school area around 00:16 a.m., heading southeast on Woodlands Road.

St. Albert RCMP continues to investigate the arson and is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the two females seen in the area of the school during the time the fire was set. If anyone recognizes either of the females, they are asked to contact the St. Albert RCMP Detachment at 780-458-7700.

St. Albert RCMP encourage the public to report any criminal or suspicious activity. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for, and where to patrol in the future. If you see a crime in progress, dial 911. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.