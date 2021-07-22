Day Trips: Jurassic Forest adds seven new animatronic dinosaurs

photos courtesy of Jurassic Forest

Jurassic Forest, located on Highway 28 just north of Gibbons, added seven new life-sized dinosaurs this week.

The ancient animatronics were flown into the park by helicopter after being delivered from Calgary. Originally scheduled for the early morning, the prehistoric flights over the park walls were delayed due to smoke until later in the day.

The theme park opened in 2010 to the public and has evolved over the past 11 years to include more than 70 life-like models.

With that total and sitting on 40 acres of pristine old-growth forest, the park is now North America’s largest animatronic dinosaur park.

In addition to the new life-sized dinosaurs, the park has renovated its Journey to Extinction Mini Golf course and will unveil that later this summer.

For more details and admission prices, visit https://www.jurassicforest.com/