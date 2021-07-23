Villeneuve Airport getting new waterline

The Government of Alberta, Sturgeon County and Edmonton Airports held a press conference Thursday, announcing the start of a $2.2 million water line that will bring water from Villeneuve to the Villeneuve Airport.

The new waterline will be constructed along the north side of Highway 633 to Range Road 270, bringing water from the reservoir located in the Hamlet of Villeneuve to the airport’s reservoir.

The funding is from the Government of Alberta’s Municipal Stimulus Program, and the project is believed to attract investment in the Villeneuve region that will not only create more jobs but also diversify regional and provincial economies.

“Our region has so many assets that are the envy of many other regions in the province, and the country. We have been blessed with resources, with a highly motivated and skilled workforce, we have key and critical infrastructure in place that can be expanded and developed to continue growth,” said Lac St. Anne-Parkland MLA Shane Getson in a media release Thursday. “The Villeneuve Airport is just one of those key assets that has yet to reach its potential, with this funding, we will correct that, as we further diversify our local and regional economies. Logistics, Agri-food, Manufacturing, Aviation, Aerospace and Defense sectors will all directly benefit from funds well spent on providing services to this airport, as we will take advantage of the road and rail assets that are within close proximity to the airport itself. “

Sturgeon County Mayor Allana Hnatiw said the waterline, combined with the County’s broadband project, opens the doors to many businesses attracting opportunities that will create jobs, and grow local and regional economies.

“I am proud of the partnership and cooperation between Sturgeon County, the Province of Alberta, and Edmonton Airports in advancing this project and helping to bring our bold vision for the Villeneuve region closer to reality,” the mayor said.

Edmonton Airports President and CEO said the project will provide continuous and reliable water supply to Villeneuve Airport tenants, something he sees as a vital next step in the development of the Villeneuve Airport. T

“This investment will help attract new businesses to the airport, further bolstering it as an economic development and diversification centre for the region,” he said.

Construction is set to begin at the end of July and be completed in October 2021. Construction is not expected to impact traffic along Highway 44 or access to the airport.