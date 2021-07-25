UPDATED: RCMP search for missing 15 year old

UPDATE 4:40 PM FROM CONSTABLE LAFAYETTE: Kamien Michel has been located safe thanks to a tip from a citizen who saw the post on Morinville Online’s Facebook page. a big thank you to search and rescue and the volunteers who helped find her.

Morinville RCMP are searching for a missing 15-year-old who may be injured.

Constable Erynne Lafayette told Morinville Online that Kamien is wearing a blue “Dickies” shirt with a tank top underneath, black pants, black socks and no shoes. She is missing as of approximately 11:30 p.m., July 24, 2021.

“She is not familiar with the area and possibly injured. Morinville RCMP request that residents of Morinville and the surrounding area check their backyards, unoccupied vehicles, rvs sheds, etc” Lafayette said.

