Shredmonton Inline Summer Skate Series stops in Morinville

photos by Lucie Roy The Shredmonton Inline Summer Skate Series is back for 2021.

They were in Morinville on Saturday at the Bob Foster Extreme Sports Park with Executive Director Danny Thepsouvanh and a team of judges for all the performances.

The Saturday event provided exposure to inline skating and was also a qualifying event for the Blading Cup at the International level.

