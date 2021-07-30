Letter: DQ Miracle Treat Day moving to October

Each year, Dairy Queen® stores across Canada participate in Miracle Treat Day, a day where net proceeds from every Blizzard® Treat purchased are donated to local children’s hospitals and support children in need of care.

This year, to ensure the safety of customers and staff, DQ Canada will be celebrating Miracle Treat Day on October 28th, 2021 instead of the second week of August. While there is still uncertainty brought on by the pandemic, the company, with the incredible support from DQ franchisees, continues its ongoing commitment to raising funds for local children’s hospitals and looks forward to coming together as a community to celebrate with Canadians in October. In addition to October’s event, franchisees across the country continue to raise funds in support of children’s hospitals through various in-store promotions all year round.

On Thursday, October 28th, DQ fans are encouraged to continue the 19-year tradition of making miracles happen for sick children and their families by visiting their local DQ to celebrate Miracle Treat Day. Net proceeds from every Blizzard Treat purchased at participating DQ locations will be donated to one of 12 Children’s Miracle Network member hospitals across Canada. What’s raised local stays local, so every dollar donated will go directly to the hospital of that community.

On average, 35,000 children enter a Children’s Miracle Network hospital in North America each week. That’s 5,000 per day or 62 per minute. DQ employees, franchiees, volunteers and stakeholders come together throughout the year to help raise funds that allow children’s hospitals to provide the best care possible. Since the partnership began 37 years ago in 1984, DQ has become a top contributor to Children’s Miracle Network, with over $44 million raised to date in Canada alone.

Jill Lindsay

on behalf of Dairy Queen