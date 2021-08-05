Local businesses select latest Community Champion

by Stephen Dafoe

A group of local businesses, who have partnered together to recognize local residents who are champions in the community have just handed out the latest Community Champion Award.

There were a number of entries, all worthy of the award, but the winner for June was Amy Deren, nominated for her work on the Morinville Minor Baseball board as registrar.

“The last two baseball seasons have been challenging with COVID-19. We’ve registered kids both years and had to cancel the season,” said MMBA President Scott Richardson. “Registering kids is a tremendous amount of time and work, Amy not only did that but unfortunately she had to refund everyone as well. Amy put in countless hours all while having a family and work.”

Richardson went on to say Deren has also been a tremendous board member for the last seven-plus years.

“Amy is a major reason why we have a baseball association in town,” Richardson said.

There were no entries submitted in the month of July, so the next winner will be announced in September.

This award is sponsored by a number of local businesses who have donated items to give the winner. They are: