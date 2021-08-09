August educational traffic safety focus is on new drivers

Each month RCMP and their partners have a particular educational focus as part of the Alberta Traffic Safety Calendar. August’s focus is on new drivers.

As such, Alberta RCMP are encouraging those who recently received their learner’s licence or those with a probationary graduated driver’s licence (GDL) to use safe driving habits as they gain confidence behind the wheel.

“Both new and experienced drivers are responsible for understanding and following traffic laws,” said Alberta RCMP Traffic Services Superintendent Gary Graham. “Implementing safe driving practices can reduce the risk of collision and serious injury.”

RCMP offer the following safety tips:

Do not travel with more passengers than seat belts.

You must have a blood-alcohol level of zero when driving. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Driver’s with a learner’s licence must be accompanied by a fully licenced (non-GDL probationary) individual. The individual must be 18 years of age or older and seated beside the driver (Government of Alberta, 2021).

Obey all traffic and speed signs. Entering a construction or playground zone? Slow Down.

Be aware of your surroundings and practice defensive driving.

Before heading out on long trips, be sure to communicate your destination and anticipated arrival time with an adult.

Ensure your vehicle is in safe operating condition before hitting the road. Your ride is your responsibility.

Do not drive distracted. Keep your focus where it needs to be – on the road.

More information on Alberta’s GDL program can be found on their website. For more information on the Alberta Traffic Safety calendar, visit https://www.alberta.ca/assets/documents/tr-traffic-safety-calendar.pdf