Fire Restriction lifted for Morinville

submitted by Town of Morinville

As of yesterday evening (August 9) the Morinville Fire Department has lifted the fire restriction for the Town of Morinville.

All previous burn and fireworks permits that were issued and have not expired are now reinstated. Residents wishing to obtain a new permit can do so online at www.morinville.ca or by calling the Morinville Fire Department at 780-939-4162.

Residents are encouraged to use extreme caution and continue to monitor Alberta Fire Bans for the most up-to-date information regarding fire advisories, restrictions and bans across Alberta.