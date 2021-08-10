UPDATED: Three dead in late night collision near Morinville

submitted by Morinville RCMP – Updated 3:45 p.m. Aug. 10

The collision analyst has completed the examination of the scene and the highway has reopened.

The initial investigation has determined that the SUV involved in this collision was the subject of driving complaints yesterday evening. Starting after 9:30 p.m., witnesses reported a white SUV driving erratically in the Athabasca area.

Officers in surrounding detachments, including Westlock and Morinville, were notified.

As officers were trying to locate the SUV, the collision occurred. The SUV appeared to be southbound on Hwy. 2 when it swerved into the oncoming lane and collided with the northbound semi.

Efforts to identify the three deceased occupants of the SUV are ongoing.

A further media release will be completed when more details are available.



ORIGINAL STORY BELOW

submitted by Morinville RCMP

On August 9th, 2021 at approximately 11:15 p.m. Morinville RCMP responded to a collision involving a semi-truck and a white Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) just north of Highway 651 on Highway 2 in Sturgeon County, Alberta.

The collision occurred between Highway 651 & Township Road 580

As a result of the collision, all occupants of the SUV [3 – two women and one man] were deceased on the scene. The driver of the semi-truck was uninjured. EMS and local fire departments attended and assisted at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst attended the scene and is continuing to investigate along with members of the Morinville RCMP.

Highway 2 remained closed through the night and has been re-routed as the RCMP and the collision analyst complete their work. The identities of the deceased have yet to be determined. The investigation continues.