Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce receives federal shop local funds

submitted by Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce

The Morinville & District Chamber of Commerce will receive $27,000 of federal shop local funding—funding that will expand the chamber’s ongoing efforts to encourage patronage of the community businesses.

“We are pleased to receive these funds. The Covid 19 pandemic has been very hard on our business community and the funding will allow us to continue to promote shopping local and expand our efforts to support our local businesses,” said Chamber President Shaun Thompson. “Thank you to the Alberta Chambers of Commerce and the Government of Canada for the opportunity to apply for this Grant.”

As outlined in the guidelines of the grant, the funding will allow us to continue our Shop Local promotions starting in October, “Spotlight Saturday” videos, update our website to accommodate new and exciting features to serve our members and community better, and launch our Chamber Marketplace/E-commerce sites.

“Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, community chambers have truly been a lifeline for businesses,” says Ken Kobly, Alberta Chambers of Commerce President and CEO. “As we transition to reopening and recovery, we still have a long road ahead to rebuild our economy. This federal funding will help chambers do what we do best: support local job creators.”