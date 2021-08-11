Referendum to be held alongside municipal elections

by Stephen Dafoe

Albertan’s heading to the polls on Oct. 18 to elect mayors, reeves and councillors will also have to referendum items to vote on. Elections Alberta has received the Orders in Council to conduct a Referendum Vote in conjunction with the 2021 Alberta Municipal Elections and the Alberta Senate Election on October 18, 2021.

The two referendum questions are a simple yes or no and are as follows:

Should section 36(2) of the Constitution Act, 1982 – Parliament and the government of Canada’s commitment to the principle of making equalization payments – be removed from the constitution?

Do you want Alberta to adopt year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is summer hours, eliminating the need to change our clocks twice a year?

Municipalities already holding elections are the ones who will facilitate voting on the referendum ballots and may offer advance, institutional, and special ballot voting.

Elections Alberta and Alberta Municipal Affairs say they are working with First Nation communities, Métis Settlements, Lloydminster, Summer Villages, Improvement Districts, and Special Areas to provide voting opportunities.

Local jurisdictions holding elections will submit unofficial ballot counts to Elections Alberta with official referendum results coming out Oct. 26.

The result of the equalization question is non-binding as it is federal in nature; however, the daylight savings time question result will be binding under the province’s Referendum Act.

Additional information is available at www.elections.ab.ca .