Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Aug 13, 2021 Local News, Morinville News, Our Morinville 0

Lucie Roy grabbed these shots of a wasp nest built around a birdhouse.

Local photographer Don Boutilier grabbed these shots of a cow moose and her calf on his travels.

Lucie Roy captured this interesting composition.

A painting of St. Jean Baptiste Church stands in memory of the church lost to fire June 30 – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Gardens Gate is a new concept beer garden, outdoor eatery and entertainment spot in downtown Morinville. We will have a full story on the new business venture next week.  – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

