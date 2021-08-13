Our Morinville: The Week in Photos

Lucie Roy grabbed these shots of a wasp nest built around a birdhouse.
Local photographer Don Boutilier grabbed these shots of a cow moose and her calf on his travels.
Lucie Roy captured this interesting composition.
A painting of St. Jean Baptiste Church stands in memory of the church lost to fire June 30 – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Gardens Gate is a new concept beer garden, outdoor eatery and entertainment spot in downtown Morinville. We will have a full story on the new business venture next week. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Be the first to comment