Public Notice: Outdoor Multi-Sport Facility & Splash Park construction beginning soon

submitted by Town of Morinville

Morinville will be moving ahead with the construction of two major projects at the Ray McDonald Sports Center Grounds.

The Outdoor Multisport Facility construction is slated to start the week of August 16, 2021. The Multisport Facility, including the outdoor rink, is aimed to be completed by November, weather permitting. The Outdoor Multi-Sport Facility is an $880,000 capital project funded through the MSP Grant/Safety Initiative Reserve.

The Splash Park replacement project is expected to begin in early September. Project completion is aimed for November with testing and commissioning occurring in the spring of 2022. The Splash Park replacement is a $565,000 capital project and is funded through the MSI Capital Grant/Parks, Rec & Culture Capital Reserve.

Construction fencing will be installed around both work zones. Notices have been sent to residents and businesses that may be affected by the construction process. For project updates, please visit www.morinville.ca/construction