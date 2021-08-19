Dane Lloyd campaign kickoff on Saturday

Sturgeon River-Parkland Conservative Party of Canada candidate Dane Lloyd kicked off his campaign Monday but will have his official campaign launch on Saturday, August 21 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at his Campaign Office, located at #107 82 Boulder Boulevard in Stony Plain.

Lloyd was first elected in the 2017 by-election and re-elected in 2019.

The candidate believes a highlight of his time in office was championing for the rights of victims and their families through his private Member’s Bill, McCanns’ Law.

“McCann’s Law isn’t about being vindictive and punishing criminals. This is about giving the tools to our justice system to help families get closure and give victims a dignified resting place,” Lloyd said.

Dane says he has fought for Alberta and the West, advocating for new jobs and investments in Sturgeon River-Parkland communities.

Lloyd has spent time on several parliamentary committees, including Natural Resources, Veterans Affairs and Government Operations. The Conservative MP was also appointed critic for Rural Economic Development.

“Rural Canadians have been left behind by this Liberal Government. It’s time that we elect a Conservative Government that gives rural Canadians their fair share, while helping us build a sustainable and prosperous future for our communities,” Lloyd said.

Apart from politics, Lloyd currently serves as a Lieutenant in the Canadian Forces Primary Reserve and is currently the only serving member of the forces in Parliament.