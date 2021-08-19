Letter: Businesses team up for Fall Fun Classic in support of Adopt-a-Family Christmas campaign

Andrew Webb Carpentry and Quinn’s Plumbing and Heating believe deeply in supporting our local charities and families. This year we are bringing back the Fall Fun Golf Classic event to support the Adopt-a-Family Christmas campaign.

Join us for 18 holes of Texas Scramble Golf at Goose Hummock Golf Resort, followed by a delicious meal, raffle events and prizes! Throughout your round of golf, you will have use of a cart, beverage cart service, fun novelty activities – hole in one, proximity games, etc. Warm-up before your round at the driving range, also included!

Cost: $100 (includes golf, cart, driving range and full meal)

Please read the following note to review the tournament rules: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1ETZC6duPpxxEUAGUUuk5lZGV6P7TUFHSkuENwJwKntw/edit?usp=sharing

Registration is open until Aug 27.

Thanks for supporting our 2021 Adopt-a-Family Fundraiser.

Event Timing: September 12, 2021 at 3 p.m. Please arrive at 2 p.m. to check-in.

For more information:

Contact us at 780-966-2311 or awebbcsi@gmail.com