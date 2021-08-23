Coming up at Town Council

Morinville Town Council has a lighter agenda for the first meeting after the summer break.

The Aug. 24 Regular Council meeting agenda identifies two items of new business and one item under policies as well as four closed session items.

Additionally Council will have the opportunity to discuss a number of pieces of correspondence received over the past few weeks.

The two items of new business are formally receiving a request from Homeland Housing for the forgiveness of tax and arrears. The second item is a presentation by Jennifer Anheliger on Volunteer Appreciation.

The closed session items are listed as a Broadband Update, Land Matter Update, Regional Economic Development Opportunity, and a Personnel Matter.

The meeting starts at 4 p.m. and will be livestreamed at https://vimeo.com/537393435

The complete agenda package can be downloaded from the Town Website.

We will have relevant coverage on these items in the days following the meeting.

Council’s final meeting of this Council term will be held Sept. 14.