Opinion: When is it time to get help for your mental health?

(NC) Canadians’ perception of mental health has come a long way. Far from the stigma that once made people feel ashamed to admit to experiencing mental health issues, nowadays it’s common for people to seek out supports and treatment. Professional services benefit those struggling with mood and emotions, substance use, life changes and, especially in the past year and a half, feelings of isolation and anxiety during the pandemic.

Here are some signs that it’s time to seek help:

1. It’s affecting your daily routine.

If you’re feeling overwhelmed with the thought of returning to your pre-pandemic life, or fearful to even test the waters with what you are comfortable with, it might be time to seek professional help. A healthy dose of fear is normal, but when it’s preventing you from functioning in your daily life, it’s a good idea to find out why.

2. You’re feeling extreme emotions or nothing at all.

Anxiety, fear, hopelessness and anger are all perfectly acceptable, especially during hard times. But if you’re feeling overcome with too many emotions and your mind is racing a hundred miles per minute with stress, it can lead to serious health concerns.

At the same time, losing interest in the activities and hobbies that brought you joy and feeling unmotivated can also be indicators of something much more serious.

3. You’re withdrawing from friends and loved ones.

Spending time alone is normal and can be therapeutic and calming. Introverts might even feel energized from spending some time solo. But if you’re withdrawing from your social circles altogether or feel nervous about reaching out to your friends and family, you might need some extra support. Therapy can help you understand why you’re dealing with these feelings, and help you get set on the right foot in reclaiming your social and mental health.

Fortunately, there are many virtual services you can access from your own space. If you’re ready to get started on your wellness journey, the Wellness Together Canada portal offers free, reliable information and 24/7 support. Here, you can access self-assessment tools or choose to connect with peer support, social workers, psychologists and other professionals via confidential text sessions or phone calls.

Support is just a call or click away. Find more information at wellnesstogether.ca.