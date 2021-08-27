Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of seagulls and cormorants.

A Downey Woodpecker sits on a pole ready to do his thing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

 

What a difference a few days make. Above are shots of the moon at 71% and 95% illumination. Sunday night’s full moon was called the Sturgeon Moon, green corn moon or grain moon. Cloud cover prevented us from snapping a shot of it.
– Stephen Dafoe Photos


A stealthy hare he was – Stephen Dafoe Photos


Redwater’s Discover Days Festival had an Elvis impersonator performing Aug. 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photo


Morinville residents Frank and Joyce Preeper brought their well-know blue Chevrolet to the car show. – Stephen Dafoe Photo


Lots of great vintage cars were on display at Discovery Days. – Stephen Dafoe Photo

Morinville Royal Canadian Legion Br. 176 Fun Golf was held Saturday 21 August at the Cardiff Golf Course.
Teams included people from Edmonton and Spruce Grove. There were 11 teams (43 people) registered for the event which included prizes, raffles and a steak supper. Above: Joe Jacob, Phil Morrow, Pat Hounsell-Dickie and Steve Parker. – Lucie Roy Photo

Local photographer Mick Mahon Jr. sent us these two shots from last weekend’s air show.

