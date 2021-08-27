Our Morinville: The Week In Photos

Don Boutilier sent us this shot of seagulls and cormorants.
A Downey Woodpecker sits on a pole ready to do his thing. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
What a difference a few days make. Above are shots of the moon at 71% and 95% illumination. Sunday night’s full moon was called the Sturgeon Moon, green corn moon or grain moon. Cloud cover prevented us from snapping a shot of it.
– Stephen Dafoe Photos
A stealthy hare he was – Stephen Dafoe Photos
Redwater’s Discover Days Festival had an Elvis impersonator performing Aug. 21. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Morinville residents Frank and Joyce Preeper brought their well-know blue Chevrolet to the car show. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Lots of great vintage cars were on display at Discovery Days. – Stephen Dafoe Photo
Local photographer Mick Mahon Jr. sent us these two shots from last weekend’s air show.
