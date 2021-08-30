Westlock RCMP respond to plane crash

submitted by Westlock RCMP

On Aug. 30, at approximately 11 a.m., Westlock RCMP responded to a report of a plane crash at a hangar in Westlock County.

Preliminary investigation reveals a pilot was practicing high-speed taxis, going east and west on the runway. During one attempt while westbound, the plane caught air, which ultimately resulted in the nose of the plane going into the hanger.

The lone 78-year-old male pilot, of Victoria, B.C., was taken by AHS ground ambulance, to an Edmonton area hospital, with what are believed to be serious, non-life threatening injuries. No one else was injured in this collision. Property damage to the ultralight aircraft and hangar is being assessed.

Westlock RCMP investigation is ongoing.

No further media releases are anticipated.