Westlock RCMP Detachment warn of hazardous substances in street-level drugs

submitted by Westlock RCMP

On Aug. 19, 2021, a drug analysis report was received by Westlock RCMP in relation to drugs that had been seized during a police investigation dating back to Apr. 27, 2021. Hazardous substances outside of what any drug user may expect or anticipate in street-level drugs were found. Laboratory results show the drugs tested contained fentanyl mixed with caffeine, fentanyl mixed with a benzodiazepine, caffeine and lidocaine, as well as chlorofentanyl and flubromazepam mixed with fentanyl, methamphetamine and caffeine.

Flubromazepam is considered new to the Westlock community and is known to be associated with overdoses and deaths. These deaths are in addition to the deaths already related to fentanyl and the opioid pandemic. These drugs could represent a serious threat to someone handling it without taking appropriate health and safety precautions. There are significant dangers when missing alcohol and/or various drugs, including unconsciousness and even death.

Westlock RCMP encourages the public to report any criminal or suspicious drug activity to the Westlock RCMP Detachment at 780-349-4492. Reports tell us where to look, who to look for and where to patrol in the future. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3tips.com or by using “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.