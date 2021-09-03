Letter: Free opportunity for children to get a short flight around the area

I wanted to let you know of an event that I’m organizing on behalf of the Westlock Flying Club.

On September 11th, we will be hosting a “COPA for Kids” day at the Westlock Airport. During this day, pilots donate their time and aircraft to take kids aged 8-17 on short flights in the area. The kids will also attend a short ground school/safety briefing to become more familiar with aircraft, aviation, and what it’s like to be a pilot.

Thanks to the pilots’ donations, as well as various sponsors, the event (including lunch) is completely free to kids. I am writing to specifically invite kids in the Morinville area who may want to take advantage of this fantastic local opportunity to do something different, educational, and amazingly fun!

This will be the fourth event we’ve held (we do so every 2 years). Typically, around 150 kids participate, which is also the number at which we’re capping registrations.

For more information, and to register, visit http://www.copaforkids.ca/

If you have any questions at all, please don’t hesitate to contact me!

Dan Charrois