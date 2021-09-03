Rotary Club of Morinville supports Sturgeon Victim Services

Above: A $2000 cheque to SVS with Gord Putnam Co-President, Monty Johnson, Co-President Brian Reed, new member and SVS volunteer Kathleen Johnson and Elisabeth Melvin SVS Ex. Director. by Lucie Roy The Rotary Club of Morinville has been active in August. This included a visit and presentation from District Governor Donna Barrett.

Barrett spoke on numerous topics which included the collective mission of Rotary, membership and the Rotary Days of Service.

A $2000 cheque presentation to Elisabeth Melvin, Executive Director Sturgeon Victim Services (SVS). Melvin spoke on SVS, the volunteers, training and services they provide to the community and the area of coverage.

The Club welcomed Kathleen Johnson as a new member. She has actively taken on the role of Treasurer.

A $1000 cheque and presentation to Co-Presidents Gord Putnam and Brian Reed by Darrel Ripley took place on 4 August. Ripley, of Ripley Wealth Management, is the founding and charter president of the Rotary Club of Morinville.

In his presentation Ripley congratulated the club on its 25th anniversary and said “It was with great pride and excitement to see your club flourish over the past 25 years and become a key volunteer organization exemplifying Rotary’s avenues of service to enhance the well being for all the people that you touch. As your club’s charter president I am pleased to have played a small part in this amazing accomplishment and commend you all. I look forward to celebrating with you at your event planned for next June and have provided a small donation to put towards it.”

Rotary has been active with the Bottle Drive incentive and the ongoing LAV III project for donations and sponsorship.

Rotary Club of Morinville member and Area 4 Assistant/Area Governor Carol Haley with District Governor Donna Barrett.