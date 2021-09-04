Morinville RCMP Investigating Theft/ Fraud Incident in Sturgeon County

submitted by Morinville RCMP

Morinville RCMP are investigating a theft of a utility trailer which occurred on August 21, 2021. The same trailer was sold fraudulently on Facebook Marketplace on August 31, 2021. The Morinville RCMP are asking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect.

The suspect is described as:

a male, possibly indigenous

short black hair

clean-shaven

wearing camouflage shorts,

grey and black hoody

driving a white car or SUV

If you have information about this incident or the identity of the suspect please contact the Morinville RCMP.

If you would like to report similar incidents or any other illegal activity, please call the Morinville RCMP at 780-939-4520 or call your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com (http://www.p3tips.com/ ) or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.